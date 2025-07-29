COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.663. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.680 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of CDP opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.60%.

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $117,426.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 214,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 129,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 834,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 39,683 shares during the period.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

