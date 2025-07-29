Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $572.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

In related news, COO Steven M. Poynot acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,187.55. The trade was a 16.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Bancorp stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Bancorp worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CBNK. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBNK

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.