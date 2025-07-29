Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2%

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a 200-day moving average of $159.60. Simpson Manufacturing has a one year low of $137.35 and a one year high of $197.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 15.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

