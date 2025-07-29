ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,233 shares of company stock worth $5,297,758 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $985.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $999.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $951.58. The company has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

