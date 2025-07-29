Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total transaction of $28,865.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. The trade was a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.5%

MAA stock opened at $149.37 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.60 and a twelve month high of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.21 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 126.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $149.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

