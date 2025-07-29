Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 232 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $433.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.33. The firm has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $436.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

