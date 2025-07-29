Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases 180,823 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 980,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the quarter. Cemex makes up about 1.1% of Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cemex were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cemex during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cemex by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cemex in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Cemex in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemex Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on Cemex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Cemex in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Cemex Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

