Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 132,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,413,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $8,283,000. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 31,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group raised their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.