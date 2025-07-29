Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 834 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

