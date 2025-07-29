FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.2%

FE stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.68%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

