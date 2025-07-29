Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,830 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group makes up about 1.1% of Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after buying an additional 3,342,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 175.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,558,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,867,000 after buying an additional 1,629,765 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

