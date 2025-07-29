TD Asset Management Inc Sells 39,567 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,567 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.15% of Hershey worth $50,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 129.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,852,240. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $17,189,088. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hershey from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.68.

Hershey Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $184.63 on Tuesday. Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $140.13 and a 1 year high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.38. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

