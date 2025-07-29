Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in IDEX by 81.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in IDEX by 63.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.13.

IDEX Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:IEX opened at $184.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

