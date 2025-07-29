Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 75.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

GPC opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

