Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $21,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.81. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.80, for a total value of $1,643,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 174,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,160,220.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,768,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 143,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,827,448.08. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,253 shares of company stock valued at $98,475,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

