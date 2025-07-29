Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 194,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 206,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $1,228,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

