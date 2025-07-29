Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 28.9% – Should You Sell?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) dropped 28.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 778,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,215% from the average daily volume of 59,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.31.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

