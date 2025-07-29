Sahara AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $170.58 Million (SAHARA)

Sahara AI (SAHARA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 29th. Sahara AI has a total market capitalization of $170.58 million and $117.83 million worth of Sahara AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sahara AI has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Sahara AI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118,619.89 or 1.00147995 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118,462.82 or 1.00015380 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sahara AI Coin Profile

Sahara AI’s launch date was June 26th, 2025. Sahara AI’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,040,000,000 coins. Sahara AI’s official Twitter account is @saharalabsai. The official message board for Sahara AI is saharaai.com/blog/what-is-sahara-ai. The official website for Sahara AI is saharaai.com.

Buying and Selling Sahara AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sahara AI (SAHARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Sahara AI has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,040,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sahara AI is 0.09026857 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $104,413,208.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saharaai.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sahara AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sahara AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sahara AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

