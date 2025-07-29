Metals One (LON:MET1) Stock Price Down 17.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) dropped 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Approximately 101,453,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 680% from the average daily volume of 13,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.11).

Metals One Stock Down 14.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.72 million and a PE ratio of -44.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.97.

Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (53) (($0.71)) EPS for the quarter.

About Metals One

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

