Metals One (LON:MET1) Stock Price Down 17.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) dropped 17.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Approximately 101,453,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 680% from the average daily volume of 13,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.11).
Metals One Stock Down 14.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of £17.72 million and a PE ratio of -44.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.97.
Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (53) (($0.71)) EPS for the quarter.
About Metals One
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Metals One
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why the American Eagle Stock Rally Isn’t Just Speculation
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- D-Wave, SuperQ, and Verge: A New Path Forward for Quantum?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 4 Stocks Planning to Substantially Boost Buybacks After Solid Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Metals One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.