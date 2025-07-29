peaq (PEAQ) Price Down 9.7% This Week

peaq (PEAQ) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, peaq has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. peaq has a market cap of $73.83 million and approximately $10.10 million worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peaq coin can now be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

peaq Coin Profile

peaq’s genesis date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,300,576,386 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,960,545 coins. peaq’s official website is www.peaq.xyz. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. The official message board for peaq is www.peaq.xyz/community/blog.

Buying and Selling peaq

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,300,477,771.01900906 with 1,036,869,734.31062491 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.07303905 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,997,439.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase peaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

