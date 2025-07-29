Wrapped Sonic (WS) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Sonic (WS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Wrapped Sonic token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Sonic has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Sonic has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $25.00 million worth of Wrapped Sonic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Sonic

Wrapped Sonic was first traded on November 30th, 2024. Wrapped Sonic’s total supply is 332,193,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,081,977 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Sonic is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic. Wrapped Sonic’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The official message board for Wrapped Sonic is blog.soniclabs.com. The official website for Wrapped Sonic is www.soniclabs.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Sonic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Sonic (WS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sonic platform. Wrapped Sonic has a current supply of 333,438,811.05580463. The last known price of Wrapped Sonic is 0.31270533 USD and is down -8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $26,588,825.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Sonic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Sonic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Sonic using one of the exchanges listed above.

