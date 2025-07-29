Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Credicorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Credicorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $234.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $240.00.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $10.9577 per share. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.87%.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

