GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.29.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,354.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,471.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2,212.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,579.78 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

