GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,746 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,359 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 54,238 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Banc of California by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,280,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,976. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $149,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,649.16. The trade was a 26.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,208,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

