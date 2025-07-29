GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 34,711 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 464.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

