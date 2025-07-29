GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 141.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,328 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTOS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,407,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,632,000 after buying an additional 3,796,138 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 216,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,511,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,327 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 877,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,312,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 691,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 592,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.18. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.11.

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $422.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.19 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTOS. Baird R W downgraded Custom Truck One Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Custom Truck One Source from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 target price on Custom Truck One Source and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

