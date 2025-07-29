Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is Algebris UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,247 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 6.7% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 176,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Citigroup by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 100,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,256,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254,264 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on C. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

