GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,154 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.29% of RealReal worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in RealReal by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 6,203.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

RealReal Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of REAL opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.46.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.98 million. On average, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

