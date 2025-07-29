GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,672 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

