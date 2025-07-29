AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 599.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,186 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AxoGen by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In other news, Director Joseph A. Tyndall sold 20,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $224,694.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,864. This represents a 56.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

AxoGen Trading Down 2.8%

AXGN opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $591.56 million, a P/E ratio of -86.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

