Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA) Stake Boosted by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.55% of Genenta Science worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Genenta Science during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Genenta Science Price Performance

Genenta Science stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. Genenta Science S.p.A. Unsponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $7.28.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

