Algebris UK Ltd Buys 205,501 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the quarter. Webster Financial makes up approximately 3.2% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $153,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,195.69. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $196,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,184.05. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.7%

WBS stock opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

