Deuterium Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Capri makes up approximately 2.6% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capri worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,613,000 after acquiring an additional 151,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $58,070,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Capri Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CPRI opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 39.55%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

