Algebris UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 128,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000. Alkami Technology accounts for 0.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bosun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 62.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 20,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $577,551.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 430,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,202,031.80. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Payne purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,558.88. The trade was a 63.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,690 shares of company stock worth $785,288. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 3.4%

ALKT stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

