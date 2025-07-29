Algebris UK Ltd Has $8.51 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Algebris UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,267 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up 1.5% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Synovus Financial worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE SNV opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

