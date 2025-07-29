GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,867 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of HighPeak Energy worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 471,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1,262.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

HPK opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.04. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $257.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

