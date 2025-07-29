Deuterium Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Teladoc Health comprises 0.4% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 776.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $39,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,642.78. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,151.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,044.70. This trade represents a 18.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock worth $128,189 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 0.2%

TDOC opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.84.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.