GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $886,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,863,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Getty Realty Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:GTY opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.48%.

About Getty Realty

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.