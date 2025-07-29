Deuterium Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 10.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VALE shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

