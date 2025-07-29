Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by High Ground Investment Management LLP

High Ground Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 26.6% of High Ground Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. High Ground Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Humana were worth $113,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Humana by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 72,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $231.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $406.09.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

