Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Shares Acquired by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PJUL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $18,737,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3,898.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 69,920 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 535.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 76,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 64,872 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 8.4%

BATS:PJUL opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market cap of $923.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

