Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK) Shares Purchased by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the quarter. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF makes up about 1.1% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUCK. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 989,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after buying an additional 153,976 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 677,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 318,614 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 548.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 449,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 379,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter worth $6,722,000.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUCK opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

