Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st.

Virtus Investment Partners Price Performance

VRTS opened at $194.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.63 and a 200-day moving average of $179.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.44. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $142.18 and a 12-month high of $252.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.90 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Investment Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 57.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.