Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0317 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.

Surge Energy Stock Up 2.9%

ZPTAF opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.37.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Surge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.