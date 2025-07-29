EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Announces $0.30 Jul 25 Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) declared a jul 25 dividend on Tuesday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.

EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.0%

EPR opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.46 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $437,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,300.49. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 524,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,844 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

