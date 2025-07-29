Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on August 8th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share by the bank on Friday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.82. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

