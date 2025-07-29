Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.

Northwest Natural Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northwest Natural Gas to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Down 0.8%

NWN stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Gas has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Northwest Natural Gas’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $311,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 102,291 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,908.09. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,591 shares of company stock worth $923,455. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 17.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 5.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 650.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

