Ellington Credit Company (EARN) to Issue Jul 25 Dividend of $0.08 on August 29th

Ellington Credit Company (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) declared a jul 25 dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st.

Ellington Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Credit to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.0%.

NYSE:EARN opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Ellington Credit has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Ellington Credit ( NYSE:EARN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. Ellington Credit had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a positive return on equity of 17.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ellington Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ellington Credit from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EARN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Credit by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 773,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Ellington Credit by 415.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 306,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Credit by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares during the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

