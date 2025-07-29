Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on August 21st

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a 25.0% increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Delta Air Lines has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,379.80. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,973 shares of company stock worth $7,511,746. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

