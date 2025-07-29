Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of CDPYF opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $41.55.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
