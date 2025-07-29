Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0942 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of CDPYF opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

